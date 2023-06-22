Airline commits security breach, may face sanctions – BI

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco directed the bureau’s legal team to study the sanctions that could be imposed against an airline involved in a security breach.

This, following the incident where a Congolaise passenger, who was earlier excluded, managed to leave the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 but was later apprehended on Tuesday.

The foreign national, identified as Tshapa Guimick Basaga, 31, was denied entry to the country last June 18 after arriving from Ethiopia for being likely to become a public charge.

He was immediately turned over to the airline for boarding on the next available flight back to his port of origin and was temporarily held at the airport’s day room prior to his return flight.

The airline on-duty security guard however, informed BI Border Control Intelligence Unit (BCIU) officers Monday evening that Basaga was missing from the airline’s custody.

Basaga was able to leave the airport day room premises and was able to proceed to the taxi bay outside. He was later found inside the airport terminal again, after attempting to go to the immigration area to retrieve his passports.

“This is a major security breach as the subject has been denied entry, yet was able to exit Airport premises undetected. By law, it is the airline’s responsibility to secure him and ensure that he boards his flight back,” he stressed.

Tansingco confirmed that Basaga was able to board his flight back to Ethiopia later that evening.