Airport GM advises vehicle owners not to leave flammable materials inside

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eric Ines has advised those utilizing the parking slots within the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) complex to avoid leaving flammable materials inside their vehicles specially when they are left under the scorching heat of the sun, citing an advise from firemen who responded when 19 cars were engulfed in flames reportedly due to ‘verified grassfire’ at the NAIA Terminal 3 extension parking lot.

Ines also said that the Philippine Skylanders International (PSI), which operates the said NAIA 3 parking extension area, had written his office saying it will shoulder all the damages incurred by the owners of the vehicles involved in the grassfire that damaged the said parked vehicles on Monday afternoon.

“The PSI hopes that most of the owners have insurance and promised to help them recover,” said Ines.

In its letter signed by Atty. Gerald Martin Carmiña, VP, General Manager and Director for legal dated April 22, 2024, the PSI said: “In the spirit of humanitarian consideration and good faith, we shall shoulder all damages incurred by the owners of the vehicles involved.”

“However, this shall not serve as an admission of fault or negligence on the part of PSI,” the letter stated, as it also assured that PSI will reach out to the owners of the burnt vehicles to discuss the details of the assistance that it will provide to them.

The PSI also said that in view of the ongoing investigation being made by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), it intends to fully cooperate and extend all assistance to the BFP in the conduct of the said probe.

Ines denied reports that he had directed the closure of the NAIA 3 parking extension area, saying he just ordered the removal of all the dried ‘talahib’ leaves or for the ground to be cleared of all the dried grass and for the PSI to put into writing their assurance of aiding the car owners.

It was learned from Ines that the heat index at the NAIA area was at a high of 42 degrees when the fire struck.

With regard to smoking, Ines said that from the onset or way before he assumed office, there have always been designated areas within the airport complex where smoking is allowed.