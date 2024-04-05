Airport GM announces power shutdowns for preventive maintenance

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eric Jose Ines appealed for support and understanding from all airport users, as he announced the series of power maintenance activities now being undertaken by the airport management to provide better services to air passengers.

“We apologize to all our airport stakeholders. Rest assured that the benefits of this electric systems upgrade will far outweigh the inconveniences it may bring in the course of its implementation. We seek for more patience and understanding from everyone,” Ines said.

Ines said the maintenance activities which commenced just this April 2, 2024, is planned to last until May 28, 2024, to allow the replacement of deteriorated medium voltage switchgear components across eight different electrical substations within the NAIA Terminal 3.

“This is a continuation of the Terminal 3 electrical systems upgrade project commenced last year,” he said.

Public affairs office chief Connie Bungag meanwhile explained that the power shutdowns will be sectoral and will affect the open and multi-level parking, substations in the South and North concourse and the main substation of NAIA Terminal 3.

As far as practicable, these will start at midnight when the least amount of flights is scheduled, she said.

Bungag also said that the MIAA will have standby generator sets at each substation to provide uninterrupted power supply to critical airport systems, thereby ensuring continuous processing of passengers and flights, adding that reduced air conditioning supply in certain areas as well as some elevators and escalators not functioning may be experienced from time to time.

“The MIAA remains steadfast in completing these necessary and crucial upgrades while having to deal with inevitable power interruptions in the course of the project,” she said.

It may be recalled that a first of this series of interruptions was undertaken last November 29 to December 13, 2023, covering different areas of NAIA Terminal 3.

According to Bungagn, the activities then did not pose serious disruptions to both passengers and flight operations as a result of a well-planned and coordinated work plan, even as no delays or cancellations attributable to the maintenance works were reported.