Airport GM commends honest porter who returned $7k

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Eric Ines lauded a porter/pushcart retriever who displayed honesty while performing his duties at the airport terminal.

Ines said the airport employee, Irwin Rommel Diana, is a DFrada porter/pushcart retriever who found and returned to the lost and found cash amounting US$7,000.

Based on a report he received, Ines said Diana was collecting pushcarts along Bay 6 of the NAIA Terminal 3 arrival curbside when he found the envelope on top of a pushcart at 6:41 a.m.

When he found a wad of money inside, he wasted no time and immediately brought it to the T3 Lost and Found section.

At around 7:20 p.m., the money was claimed by the owner, an American passport holder.