Airport, Meralco teams on 24/7 standby vs brownout at NAIA terminals, GM assures only A/C will be affected

MIAA general manager Eric Ines and (left) head executive assistant Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo before conducting the rounds at the airport terminals for the Holy Week operations. (JERRY S. TAN)

A JOINT team composed of personnel from the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) and the Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) is on standby 24/7 to ensure that problems of unexpected power outages will be swiftly addressed should they hit the premier airports as part of measures now being implemented in view of the start of air travelers’ volume peak this Holy Week.

MIAA general manager Eric Ines assured that in such cases of power outage, the operations will continue unhampered using emergency power and that only the airconditioning is likely to be affected, under the system now in place.

It was learned that Ines has also required the managers of the NAIA terminals to submit their plans which, in turn, was harmonized so that a unified plan for the Lenten break exodus is now in effect.

The plan, according to Ines, prioritizes traffic to and from the airports, in coordination with the Metro Manila Development Authority and the city governments of Pasay and Paranaque.

According to MIAA head executive assistant Atty. Chris Noel Bendijo said that sufficient coordination was also undertaken with the Bureau of Immigration and those manning the x-ray machines, even as help desks have been installed in conspicuous areas within the airport terminals to provide assistance to passengers who may need such.

Bendijo said that airline companies have also been requested to open their counters early and make sure they are all manned with enough personnel to assist the passengers.

Meanwhile, Ines reiterated an earlier request for the public not to come to the airport in droves either to send off or welcome a passenger, so as not to add to the decongestion in the airports.

He announced plans to remove the gang chairs inside the NAIA Terminal 3 and put them outside of the terminal, noting that many who do not even have passengers, use the area to promenade, kill time or even sleep.

In addition to the eyesores, Ines also noted that allowing the entry of the general public into the airport exposes the legitimate well-wishers to unscrupulous individuals or petty criminals.