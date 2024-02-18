Airport modernization gets green light, NAIA ops, services expected to improve – DOTr

360 SHARES Share Tweet

FOLLOWING the announcement on Friday of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) that the concession agreement for the modernization of the NAIA has been awarded to the SMC-SAP consortium under a solicited Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme, the DOTr said that the operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are seen to dramatically improve.

With the modernization of the country’s main gateway proceeding with the awarding of the contract for its operations and maintenance, Transportation Undersecretary for Planning Timothy John Batan pointed out that the concession requirements will not be strictly in terms of “build this, build that” agreement.

“We have a performance indicator on availability of parking. So, you should he able to find parking within X amount. When you enter the airport, line up at the check in counter, you should line up at a certain amount of time,” Usec. Batan explained during a press conference held at the NAIA where NAIA general manager Eric Ines, DOTr Sec. Jaime Bautista and Usec Robert Lim were also in attendance.

The transport executive further explained that performance indicators must be “operational 95-99% of the time.”

“You go through immigration, security there’s also an amount of time that’s prescribed for that to happen. You have these performance indicators as well as availability,” he said.

The airport’s passenger terminal building will likewise be expanded, while its systems is also expected to keep up with the latest technology, Usec. Batan added.

“As ridership goes up, the concessionaire has to adjust. That would involve a combination of building things and operating things better, and putting in technology improvements,” he said.

“All [PPP] proposals involve expansions of the terminals, increase efficiency through investment in technology and systems, so that’s what we are expecting.”