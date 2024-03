111 SHARES Share Tweet

Caloocan city 2nd District Representative Mitch Cajayon Uy, Tingog Partylist led by Representative Yedda Romualdez and Representative Jude Acidre joined forces in launching the “Alagang Tingog Center.”

The center will deliver help to Caloocan people such as medical and educational assistance.

Before this, Cajayon also distributed “Malasakit sa Caloocan Health Desk” which is also a One Stop Shop Assistance Desk, in the 21 barangays in District 2 of Caloocan City.