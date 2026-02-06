‘Alay sa Mag-Nanay’: Fighting Malnutrition

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Malnutrition remains chronic for millions of Filipino children, with roughly one in four suffering from stunting—a form of undernutrition that disrupts brain development, especially during the first 1,000 days of life, from conception to a child’s second birthday.

UNICEF has long warned that malnutrition during this critical period can permanently impair learning. More recently, the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) laid bare just how severe the learning crisis has become.

In its final report, Turning Point: A Decade of Necessary Reforms, EDCOM 2 described a “proficiency collapse,” where learning skills steadily vanish as students move up the grades. Only four out of every 1,000 senior high school students can demonstrate essential skills in solving problems, analyzing data, and communicating ideas clearly.

It is against this stark backdrop that initiatives beyond the classroom become essential in tackling the learning crisis. One such effort is the “Alay sa Mag-Nanay” Pre-Valentine Dinner Benefit Concert, set for February 7 at The Manila Hotel.

Organized by the Knights of Rizal in partnership with the Children’s First 1000 Days Coalition (CFDC) and The Manila Hotel, the event aims to raise funds for nutrition programs supporting indigent pregnant mothers in Manila—those most vulnerable during the critical window of pregnancy.

Performances by The Rainmakers, Allison Gonzales, Aicelle Santos, Gerphil Flores, and Gibzon Villajuan, with the HOPE Children’s Choir, transform music into action. Proceeds will support nutrition needs, prenatal care, and maternal education—direct interventions that prevent stunting and support cognitive development before it is too late.

This is more than philanthropy; it is an investment in the nation’s future. In effect, the concert is among the private sector’s frontline responses to a silent emergency that has been eroding the country’s human capital for decades.

Given the scale of the learning crisis, solutions require a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to maternal and child nutrition, as mandated under Republic Act No. 11148, or the Kalusugan at Nutrisyon ng Mag-Nanay Act of 2018, which explicitly calls for private sector participation in combating malnutrition.

The stakes could not be higher. The roots of the “proficiency collapse” stretch far beyond classrooms. With so many children suffering from moderate or severe stunting, many are already disadvantaged before they start school. By the time children reach Grade 3, these deficits are evident: difficulty reading, weak numeracy, and diminished attention.

According to EDCOM 2, only about 30 percent of Grade 3 learners are proficient in reading and numeracy. By Grade 6, that figure drops to 19 percent. By Grade 10, only 1.36 percent remain proficient. By Grade 12, a mere 0.47 percent—barely half of one percent—are ready for higher-level thinking.

Reading, in particular, is critical. Children who cannot read cannot meaningfully engage with math, science, or history, compounding learning gaps as they advance through school.

The economic consequences are equally stark. The World Bank’s Human Capital Index places the Philippines at 0.52, meaning children born today are projected to be nearly 48 percent less productive than they could be if they enjoyed full health and quality education.

Malnutrition and learning deficits cost the country hundreds of billions of pesos each year through lost productivity, higher healthcare spending, and unrealized human potential.

The impact is already visible in the Philippines’ alarming rates of “learning poverty,” defined by the World Bank as the inability to read and understand simple text by age 10. In 2021, nearly nine out of ten Filipino children struggled with basic reading skills.

International assessments reinforce the gravity of the situation. In the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), Filipino students ranked lowest in reading among 79 countries and near the bottom in mathematics and science.

The 2022 PISA results offered little relief: only 16 percent of students reached minimum proficiency in mathematics, compared with a 69 percent global average; 24 percent met reading benchmarks, versus 74 percent globally; and just 23 percent reached minimum proficiency in science, far below the 75 percent average.

Thus, the battle against malnutrition—especially during the first 1,000 days of life—must be pursued relentlessly to give poor Filipino kids a better start.

The “Alay sa Mag-Nanay” concert, the latest in a series of fundraising events mounted by the CFDC over the years, is not merely a night of music. It is a concrete opportunity to give every poor child a head start in life, one indigent mother and child at a time.

Email: [email protected]