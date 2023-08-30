Albay Multimedia Arts Convention Celebrates its 6th Edition: A Powerhouse Event for Creativity in South Luzon

443 SHARES Share Tweet

LEGASPI, Albay – The Albay Multimedia Arts Convention, a pioneering event that has been nurturing the grassroots creative community of the Bicol Region since its inception in 2016, is proud to announce its 6th edition. Set to be the most monumental iteration yet, this year’s convention will be held on September 2-3 at Ayala Malls Legazpi, a venue celebrated for its unwavering support of the creative community.

What began as a modest gathering with a few dozen attendees in 2016 has seen exponential growth year after year. From hundreds to thousands and now tens of thousands of attendees, the Albay Multimedia Arts Convention has established itself as the largest event celebrating creativity in South Luzon.

This year’s theme, “Palette of Inclusion: Celebrating Diversity in the Creative Industry”, not only underscores the rich tapestry of artistic talent within the region but also emphasizes the integral role that diversity plays in the broader creative landscape. As the convention continues to grow, so does its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment for all artists and creators.

One of the convention’s primary missions is the continuous organization of community events aimed at honing the skills of aspiring artists. These events serve as a foundation, ensuring that emerging talent is well-equipped to be competitive in the ever-evolving creative industry, whether their passion lies in art, design, or any other creative discipline.

The significant contributions of the Bicol Region’s creative community, particularly through events like the Albay Multimedia Arts Convention, have been pivotal in the recent adoption of the Philippine Creative Industry Development Act (RA 11904). This newly enacted law recognizes and promotes the immense potential of the creative sector within the Philippines, with the Bicol Region standing as a testament to the nation’s artistic prowess.

None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of the event’s sponsors and partner communities, all of whom have played an instrumental role in the convention’s growth and success over the years.

As the Albay Multimedia Arts Convention looks forward to its 6th edition, it remains steadfast in its dedication to cultivating the next generation of creative professionals in the Philippines and beyond.

For more information about the Albay Multimedia Arts Convention 2023, including side events, programming, and sponsorship opportunities, please visit amac.ph or send an e-mail at [email protected]

About Albay Multimedia Arts Convention

The Albay Multimedia Arts Convention is the Bicol Region’s premier event for the creative community. Since 2016, it has been at the forefront of promoting and nurturing artistic talent, contributing significantly to the Philippine Creative Industry Development Act and solidifying South Luzon’s reputation as a hub of creativity and innovation.

