Alex Lohoré Aims To Join France’s Elite Cast Of World Champions At BRAVE 100

There’s a new wave of French excellence sweeping through the world of mixed martial arts, and Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré is ready to ride that momentum into the history books.

On Friday, November 7, at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, the 35-year-old will look to finally capture the one accolade that has eluded him — a World Title — when he squares off with reigning BRAVE CF Middleweight World Champion Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine for the interim super welterweight crown at BRAVE 100.

A veteran of 37 professional bouts, Lohoré has traveled the globe, battled top-tier competition, and built a reputation as one of France’s most battle-tested mixed martial artists.

Yet, despite all the accolades and wars inside the cage, a major World Championship has remained just beyond his grasp — until now.

“Every fighter dreams of one day becoming a World Champion; that’s what drives us through every hard camp, every challenge,” Lohoré shared.

“For me, that dream can become a reality on November 7. I’ve worked my entire career for this opportunity. This is every fighter’s dream.”

Lohoré’s pursuit of gold represents more than personal achievement — it’s also a continuation of France’s growing influence in global MMA.

The European nation has produced several world-class titleholders, from Francis Ngannou’s dominance on the heavyweight stage to Christian M’Pumbu’s reign as the light heavyweight king, and Ciryl Gane’s rise as an interim heavyweight champion.

Even in the amateur ranks, Manon Fiorot made waves before turning professional and emerging as a top contender in the women’s flyweight division.

Under the BRAVE CF banner, France’s first taste of world championship success came in 2020 when Amin “Fierceness” Ayoub captured the lightweight strap by knocking out Cleiton “Predador” Silva in the fourth round.

Five years later, “Da Killa King” now aims to replicate that moment of national pride — this time in the super welterweight division.

“Since the day I signed with BRAVE CF, my mission has been clear — to hold a BRAVE CF World Title,” Lohoré declared.

“I’ve faced top talent, traveled the world, and pushed through every obstacle to get to this point. I’m not letting this chance slip away.”

Standing across from Lohoré is a man equally driven by history.

Fakhreddine is chasing an unprecedented milestone — to become a three-division World Champion, something no athlete in the organization has ever accomplished, and only one other fighter in the sport has done.

However, Lohoré is determined to flip the script in Bahrain. For him, this isn’t just about championship gold — it’s about validation, perseverance, and the culmination of a lifelong pursuit.

“Winning this belt would be the most rewarding moment of my career,” he said. “It’s not just about the gold. It’s about proving to myself and to everyone who’s followed my journey that the dream is real, and it’s within reach.”

