Alex Lohoré Aims To Turn Mohammad Fakhreddine’s Celebration Into His Own Coronation At BRAVE 100

416 SHARES Share Tweet

As the spotlight intensifies on Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine’s quest to etch his name deeper into BRAVE Combat Federation history, Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré stands firmly in the shadows — ready to step into the light and claim the glory for himself.

The seasoned French mixed martial artist will lock horns with the reigning BRAVE CF Middleweight World Champion from Lebanon for the Interim Super Welterweight World Title at BRAVE 100, set to emanate live from Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Friday, November 7.

While much of the attention surrounds Fakhreddine’s bid to become the first athlete to capture BRAVE CF World Titles across three divisions, Lohoré has no intention of playing a supporting role.

For “Da Killa King,” this historic night represents more than a milestone event — it is the stage to fulfill a lifelong ambition.

“I respect everything Moe Fakhreddine has achieved, but this is my time,” Lohoré declared with conviction. “I didn’t come to BRAVE CF to be a spectator; I came here to take over.”

Since joining BRAVE CF last year, Lohoré has made his intentions clear.

The 37-fight veteran burst into the world’s fastest-growing and most global MMA organization with an unstoppable drive, recording consecutive first-round knockout victories over Marcin “Bomba” Bandel and Jivko “The Bulgarian Ripper” Stoimenov.

His dominance continued at BRAVE CF 94 this past May, where he halted Mansur “Borz” Abdurzakov in the third round to cement his status as a legitimate World Title contender.

Fight sports personality Sam Brett captured Lohoré’s determination perfectly in a recent podcast with BRAVE CF President Mohammed Shahid.

“From the minute we signed him, the only thing he asked was, ‘When can I fight for the World Title?’ That was his intention for signing — to fight for the World Title,” Brett recalled.

That singular focus now leads Lohoré to the grandest stage of them all — BRAVE 100, a landmark celebration not only for the promotion but also for Fakhreddine himself.

Before stepping inside the cage this November, the Lebanese MMA icon will be formally inducted into the inaugural BRAVE CF Hall of Fame, adding to the emotion surrounding this historic evening.

Yet for Lohoré, the festivities will end in heartbreak for his opponent. The 35-year-old power puncher aims to silence the crowd and walk away with gold strapped around his waist.

“On November 7, I will win that belt and prove that I am one of the best in the division,” Lohoré promised.

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.