Alice Guo found guilty for qualified human trafficking, sentenced to life imprisonment

Itchie G. Cabayan7
Alice Guo

Guilty. This was the verdict handed down against dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo by the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 167, which also sentenced her to ‘reclusión perpetua’ or life sentence, in connection with the case of qualified human trafficking filed against her.

The decision rendered on Thursday (November 20), also covered the co-accused of Guo namely, Rachelle Malonzo Carreon, Jaimielyn Cruz and Walter Wong Ron.

According to the decision, all accused were involved in organizing human trafficking at the Baofu Compound which is a huge Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

Also found guilty for acts of trafficking were Chinese nationals Wang Weili, Wuli Dong, Nong Ding Chang and Lang Xu Po.

Of the total of 16 accused, eight were sentenced and fined P2 million each, apart from money reparations for the victims.

The court also ordered the ‘forfeiture’ of the Baofu compound which reportedly costs about P6 billion.

The 35-year-old Guo and 15 other accused attended the promulgation via teleconference only.

After being read their sentence, Guo is slated to be taken to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

It was learned that she is currently at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Female Dormitory in Pasig. The male accused will be transferred to Muntinlupa.

It will be recalled that after fleeing the Philippines, Guo was arrested by the Indonesian police in September 2024 and extradited to the Philippines.

In June this year, the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 34 ruled that Chinese citizen Guo Hua Ping and Alice Leal Guo are one and the same.

Guo’s mayorship was declared void after she was found to be a Chinese citizen and thus, she is not eligible to the public post.

Five more cases against Guo are still ongoing, including money laundering.

Itchie G. Cabayan
