Aliwan Fiesta, the festival of festivals, is back!

It is the middle of summer but a riot of rhythm and color will cover the metro as Aliwan Fiesta, the ultimate celebration of Filipino festivals and heritage, makes its grand return to the CCP Complex in Pasay City from June 27 to 29.

Aliwan Fiesta 2024 is bigger and promises more exhilarating festivals, music, dance, and artistry. “Aliwan Fiesta has always been a celebration of the rich and diverse cultures that make up our beautiful country. We are thrilled to bring together communities from different regions of the Philippines to showcase their vibrant festivals and share them with the Filipino people,” said MBC Media Group (MMG) president Ruperto S. Nicdao Jr.

Aliwan Fiesta 2024 kicks off on June 27 with the Tugtog ng Aliwan Competition at 5 p.m., followed by the Pasakalye Concert at 7 pm. The concert will feature a star-studded line-up of Filipino artists, setting the tone for an unforgettable festival experience.

On June 28, the Reyna ng Aliwan pageant will dazzle audiences as beauty queens from across the Philippines vie to showcase the unique charm of their respective regions.

Aliwan Fiesta 2024 culminates on June 29, 5 p.m, with the Grand Parade, featuring the much-anticipated Streetdance and Float Competitions. The parade will start at the intersection of Jalandoni St. and V. Sotto St., proceed along P. Bukaneg St. in front of the CCP, turn onto Roxas Blvd., and culminate in front of the Aliw Theater, where contingents will perform their spectacular six-minute routines. The best of the best will be selected in an awarding ceremonies at 9 p.m.

The heart of the Aliwan Fiesta beats the strongest during the Streetdance Competition, where talented dancers from various regions will don elaborate costumes and perform dynamic choreographies that pay homage to their local festivals, traditions, and histories.

This year’s competitors include Lakbayaw Festival from the City of Manila; Panagbenga Flower Festival from Baguio City; Bodong Festival from Rizal, Kalinga; Daing Festival from Sto. Tomas, La Union; Halamanan Festival from Guiguinto, Bulacan; Dinamulag Mango Festival from Iba, Zambales; Panagkakadua-an Festival from San Felipe, Zambales; Antipolo Maytime Festival from Antipolo City; Hamaka Festival from Taytay, Rizal; Niyogyugan Festival from Pagbilao, Quezon; Dinagyang Festival from Iloilo; Tultugan Festival from Iloilo; Sinulog Festival from Cebu; and Meguyaya Festival from Upi, Maguindanao del Norte.

Participants in the float competition include Bahay Pangisdaan from Muntinlupa City; Panagbenga Flower Festival from Baguio City; Halamanan Festival from Guiguinto, Bulacan; Republica Filipina – Fiesta Republica from Malolos, Bulacan; Panagkakadua-an Festival from San Felipe, Zambales; Antipolo Maytime Festival from Antipolo City; Ilwan a Inaul sa Kutawato from Cotabato City; Guinakit from Cotabato City; Adat Betad sa Maguiranun from Mother Kabuntalan, Maguindanao del Norte; Lamin o Bidadari from Northern Kabuntalan, Maguindanao del Norte; and Lilang-Lilang from Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Aliwan Fiesta 2024 is organized by the MBC Media Group (MMG) in partnership with the City of Pasay, the City of Manila and the Cultural Center of the Philippines. The event is also supported by Pride, Unique, Smart, Star Wax, Shield, Charm, White Rose, Tanduay, Dunkin, Bingo Plus, MX3, Rexona, Sunsilk, Absolute, Summit, AICS and Bayview Hotel.