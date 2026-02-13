All Systems Go For BRAVE CF 104 Following Official Weigh-Ins

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Belgrade, Serbia: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has officially released the weigh-in results for BRAVE CF 104.

[CLICK HERE FOR THE BRAVE CF 104 WEIGH-IN GALLERY]

The promotion begins its 2026 calendar with a major extravaganza in Serbia, organized in partnership with the Serbian MMA Federation. The action takes place at the Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade on Saturday, February 14.

All scheduled matchups were cleared to proceed following the official weigh-ins, confirming a complete fight card for the event.

In the main event, hometown favorite Nikola Joksović makes his highly anticipated promotional debut against battle-tested Brazilian veteran Luciano Palhano.

The co-main event features No. 2-ranked heavyweight contender Miha Frlic facing Samuele Di Guardo in an important matchup for the division.

Reigning BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić meets Matheus Malta in a 64-kilogram catchweight contest. On the other hand, top lightweight contender Ramazan Gitinov takes on Armenia’s Artur Arutyunyan in a three-round clash with World Title implications.

Sixth-ranked super welterweight contender Jan Berus returns to square off against Davlet Karataev in a 77.6-kilogram catchweight matchup, while heavyweight newcomer Danylo Voievodkin debuts on the BRAVE CF stage opposite Genadi Jorjoliani.

Additional contests round out the lineup, reinforcing the event’s global appeal as BRAVE CF opens the year with a compelling showcase in Belgrade.

FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS

Super Welterweight Bout – [79.4 KG / 175 LBS]*

Nikola Joksović (79.5 KG) vs. Luciano Palhano (78.7 KG)

Heavyweight Bout – [120.2 KG / 265 LBS]

Miha Frlic (108.12 KG) vs. Samuele Di Guardo (112.08 KG)

64-Kilogram Catchweight Bout – [64 KG / 141 LBS]

Borislav Nikolić (63.5 KG) vs. Matheus Malta (63.96 KG)

Lightweight Bout – [70.3 KG / 155 LBS]*

Ramazan Gitinov (70.6 KG) vs. Artur Arutyunyan (70.02 KG)

Heavyweight Bout – [120.2 KG / 265 LBS]

Jovan Leka (119.2 KG) vs. Charlie Milner (114.86)

77.6-Kilogram Catchweight Bout – [77.6 KG / 171 LBS]

Jan Berus (77.6 KG) vs. Davlet Karataev (77.34 KG)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout – [61.2 KG / 135 LBS]*

Nina Nikolija Milošević (61.58 KG) vs. Dina Osman (61.32 KG)

Heavyweight Bout – [120.2 KG / 265 LBS]*

Danylo Voievodkin (119.26 KG) vs. Genadi Jorjoliani (120.34 KG)

Super Lightweight Bout – [74.8 KG / 165 LBS]*

Ognjen Mićović (75.2 KG) vs. Lucian Dragomir (75.18 KG)

73-Kilogram Catchweight Bout – [73 KG / 161 LBS]

Kurban Idrisov (72.9 KG) vs. Artem Buloychik (72.76 KG)

Super Welterweight Bout – [79.4 KG / 175 LBS]

Nikola Todorovic (79.04 KG) vs. Constantin Cretu (78.12 KG)

Women’s Strawweight Bout – [52.2 KG / 115 LBS]**

Suchika Tariyal (52.32 KG) vs. Kinga Jendrasik (54.12 KG)

*Athletes in this bout were granted a one-pound allowance.

**Kinga Jendrasik failed to make the strawweight limit. Her bout against Suchika Tariyal will move forward at a catchweight of 54.12 kilograms, with Jendrasik forfeiting 40% of her guaranteed purse as a penalty.

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 37 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 800 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.