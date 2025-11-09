Amakin Joins BRAVE CF’s Historic Week As Official Valet Experience Partner

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces Amakin as the Official Valet Experience Partner for its historic week, headlined by BRAVE 100 and BRAVE CF 101: KHK Legacy II at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain.

In a value-in-kind partnership celebrating the growth of proud Bahraini entities, Amakin will deliver a premium valet service at Khalifa Sports City, ensuring a seamless and distinguished experience for guests attending this momentous week in BRAVE CF history.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“This collaboration with Amakin reflects our shared vision of excellence and innovation. As BRAVE CF celebrates its most historic week yet, we are delighted to have a trusted Bahraini partner like Amakin on board to ensure every fan, athlete, and guest enjoys a smooth, world-class experience from arrival to the final bell.”

Tariq Al Jowder, Chief Executive Officer of Amakin, stated:

“We are proud to collaborate with BRAVE CF as the Official Valet Experience Partner. This partnership underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting the sports industry in the Kingdom. At Amakin, we take great pride in elevating every visitor’s journey through seamless mobility solutions, highlighting our commitment towards excellence and our shared vision for Bahrain as a dynamic hub for international sporting events.”

BRAVE 100, held on Friday, November 7, marked a defining chapter in the promotion’s defining legacy. The milestone event featured a double-header of World Championship bouts, bannered by Serbia’s Borislav Nikolić, who successfully defended his BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Title against hometown hero Hamza Kooheji.

Adding to the spectacle, Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev claimed the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship after a thrilling victory over Gerard “The Animal” Burn.

Following the monumental success of BRAVE 100, BRAVE CF 101: KHK Legacy II — set for Sunday, November 9 — continues the excitement at the Khalifa Sports City Arena. The event promises an evening of high-octane matchups that spotlight the best of Bahrain’s homegrown talent alongside international stars.

Headlining the card is Muhammad Idrisov, Bahrain’s surging flyweight, who takes on Brazil’s Marciano Ferreira in a clash expected to ignite the arena. The co-main event put the spotlight on lightweight standout Ramazan Gitinov, representing Bahrain’s national pride, as he faces Turkey’s Nursultan Asker in a stylistic showdown brimming with intensity and heart.

The supporting card will showcase Bahrain’s promising prospects, such as Murad Guseinov, Khalifa Janahi, Ali Hasan Marhoon, and Abdulrahman Ali Janahi, each eager to carry the Kingdom’s banner on the international stage.

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT AMAKIN

Established in 1981, Amakin is Bahrain’s leading provider of parking management and property leasing solutions, delivering seamless mobility products and innovative operational services. Listed on the Bahrain Bourse and traded under the symbol (CPARK), Amakin continues to pioneer integrated parking solutions and smart management systems across the Kingdom, setting new standards in convenience and customer experience.