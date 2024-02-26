Amazon Operation Services Philippines announces over 500 job openings in Davao City

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Jobs offered are permanent, full-time and work-from-home opportunities strictly open to to Davao City-based applicants.

Successful candidates will be directly hired by Amazon and will receive competitive salary and comprehensive benefits, including healthcare and insurance benefits from day one, annual and sick leaves and Amazon’s Employee Assistance Program.

Interested candidates can apply now on jobs.amazon.ph. Selected candidates will be invited to Amazon’s job fair at Davao City on February 28.

February 26, 2024 — Amazon Operation Services Philippines announced today it will hire over 500 customer service professionals for permanent and full-time jobs which will be fully work-from-home and night-shift positions. The new hires will support the world-class service Amazon offers to customers in the U.S. and other countries and will strengthen Amazon’s existing customer service teams in Cebu and Manila.

Amazon’s mission is to be Earth’s most customer-centric company, and our award-winning Customer Service team is a key part of that mission. The Customer Service team has a very clear purpose – to prevent, solve problems and delight our customers.

Interested applicants may apply for remote customer service associate and remote team manager roles at jobs.amazon.ph and will be required to pass virtual assessments remotely. Selected candidates will be invited to Amazon’s Job Fair held in Davao City on February 28 to learn more about Amazon and the next steps of the hiring process.

“Today we are proud to announce that we are creating more than 500 jobs in Davao City to support the world-class customer service that Amazon is known for. This is an exciting opportunity for job seekers in Davao City who are looking for a fulfilling experience working for a company which strives to be Earth’s best employer.” explained Steve Emerson, President, Amazon Operation Services Philippines.

Amazon Operation Services Philippines offers a competitive salary and a comprehensive benefit package, including:

Health and insurance benefits from day one, such as private medical insurance, medical spending account (for unreimbursed medical, dental, vision services and traditional medicine), life insurance, critical illness insurance, disability and personal accident insurance;

Annual and sick leaves;

Amazon’s Employee Assistance Program which provides employees and any eligible dependent family members with confidential support, guidance and resources for every aspect of work and personal life;

Expert training and ongoing opportunities to learn and grow within Amazon.

More information about employee benefits is available on jobs.amazon.ph/benefits

Applicants must be based in Davao City, hold a high school diploma or equivalent and possess eligibility to work in the Philippines. They also should have a minimum of one (1) year of experience in customer service, preferably in a call center or similar environment, be comfortable with working from home full-time and have a suitable work-from-home space, including a reliable internet connection with a minimum speed of 50Mbps.