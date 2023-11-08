American barred for misconduct after writing false info and expletives in his eTravel

360 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR writing false and profane information in the eTravel System, an American was barred entry by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

This brings to 44 the number of aliens whom the BI has recorded excluding and blacklisting for showing disrespect to symbols of Philippine authority.

“The passenger initially showed disdain towards the primary inspector after he was reminded to fill out the eTravel online form,” said BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

Laurence reportedly tossed his passport and his mobile phone angrily to the immigration officer upon returning.

“After verifying in our system, the officer discovered that the passenger keyed in a made-up address in the Philippines, did not include his full name, and input profane words in his entry,” the BI chief added.

The eTravel System was designed to replace the paper-based arrival and departure cards to streamline and enhance immigration processes at international ports, and should be filled out at least 72 hours prior to arrival.

Tansingco further expressed his dismay towards the incident, issuing a stern warning to uphold the integrity of the eTravel.

“Such behavior is not only disrespectful but also undermines the efficiency of the system. Our agency is committed to ensuring a seamless experience to the traveling public. We expect all individuals to conduct themselves with respect and adhere to the established procedures. Any violation of these procedures will be dealt with firmly,” he saiid.

Tansingco explained that while immigration officers are advised to exercise maximum tolerance, the foreign national has “overstepped his boundaries.”

The American was returned to his port of origin and was placed in the blacklist permanently banning him from re-entering the country.