American nabbed in Palawan for being an ‘undesirable’ foreigner

AN American national tagged by his community as a persona non-grata was nabbed in a joint operation of the Bureau of Immigration (BI), as he was also tagged as an undesirable alien.

Nabbed pursuant to a Warrant of Deportation was Daniel Earl Ayers, 59. He was arrested in an operation carried out by BI Intelligence Operatives in collaboration with the Philippine National Police – Field Operations Division/Intelligence Group (PNP-FLD/IG), took place in Taytay, Palawan. He was turned over to the BI’s Warden Facility in Bicutan, Taguig where he will remain until the implementation of his deportation.

According to BI intelligence division Chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr. , Ayers was deemed an undesirable alien after he was tagged as a persona non-grata by officials of Bato, Sitio Cansilayan, Taytay, Palawan due to numerous complaints such as cursing and disrespecting many residents and throwing objects and uttering invectives and threats to kill against community members.

Manahan said Ayers previously made headlines in Palawan after being arrested in September 2022 for possession of illegally acquired banned species of wood that he claimed will be used to build a house in violation of Sec. 77 of PD 705 or the Forestry Reform Code of the Philippines.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco emphasized the commitment of the BI to uphold the law and protect the public interest. He stated, “Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and security of our nation. This operation reflects our unwavering dedication to enforcing immigration laws and maintaining public order.”

The team, after extensive monitoring and surveillance, verified Ayers’ location and coordinated with the Regional Mobile Force Battalion for assistance. Upon confirming his presence at the Taytay Municipal Police Station, the team approached Ayers in a courteous manner, explaining the purpose of their presence and the implementation of the Warrant of Deportation.

Despite initial resistance from Ayers, the team, with the assistance of the Taytay Police, successfully took him into custody.