Amid lies, PBBM and First Lady continue to serve, Goitia tells nation

332 SHARES Share Tweet

“People forget that lies grow loud only because truth refuses to argue with them. The truth does not need drama to be believed and while others push baseless accusations, President Marcos, Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos continue their work quietly, steadily, and with full commitment to the country.”

Thus said Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia, as he offered a clear message to the Filipino people during a time when rumors attempt to overwhelm reason and noise tries to overshadow reality, reminding the nation that truth does not rely on theatrics as it simply stands firm.

“Governance does not pause just because some choose to create spectacle. The country continues to move. Challenges remain. And through all the noise, President Marcos keeps working with discipline and clarity. The economy grows. Infrastructure advances. Social services reach more communities. Local governments receive support. International partnerships strengthen,” he further stated.

“All of this happens because the President refuses to be derailed. Real leaders do not allow noise to dictate their priorities. They serve the people regardless of what others say and those who build the nation have no time to indulge those who thrive on turmoil,” he added.

The First Lady, he said, has been drawn into baseless narratives not because of wrongdoing, but because she chooses to rise above political theatrics, adding that Liza Araneta Marcos devotes her time to cultural preservation, education, institutional strengthening and public service.

He said: “People attack what they cannot influence. They target her because she stays focused on meaningful work. Her composure frustrates those who rely on chaos. Her silence is not weakness. It is dignity. It is strength. It is the quiet assurance of someone choosing service over spectacle.”

According to Goitia, anyone observing the President can see the truth that rumors fail to hide—President Marcos leads cabinet meetings, conducts inspections, listens to local leaders, promotes economic reforms. engages with the world and he works.

“Show me a leader who remains steady despite being bombarded from every direction and I will show you someone who understands the weight of responsibility. Noise cannot erase that. Accusations cannot undo actual governance,” he stressed.

Goitia underscored that reckless claims harm not just individuals: “They harm the nation. They confuse the public. They divide communities. They weaken institutions and derail progress. Rumors are poison. They distract the nation. They benefit only those who profit from confusion.”

He thus urged Filipinos to look for evidence, not emotion; facts, not fiction; responsibility, not recklessness, emphasizing that amid the noise, one truth remains constant— President Marcos and the First Lady continue their service to the nation, they continue to build and move the country forward quietly, steadily and with resolve.

“While others spend their energy creating noise, the President and the First Lady are rolling up their sleeve. That is what real leadership looks like. Their resilience reflects a deep dedication to the Filipino people. As for the rest of the First Family, they too maintain quiet dignity, supporting the nation by remaining grounded and united. In the end, what matters is not who speaks the loudest, but whose actions uplift the Filipino people. And today, that work continues. Calmly. Steadily. Unshaken,” Goitia stressed.