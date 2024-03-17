Angkas riders protest mass deactivation

139 SHARES Share Tweet

A group of Angkas riders who have been displaced by a recent ‘mass deactivation’ are up in arms against the decision of the said motorcycle taxi company, vowing to hold a series of mass protests and to seek redress from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

The protesting riders of Angkas claimed that the said company effected a mass deactivation and removed riders from its platform while allowing on board riders without professional license.

The riders added: “walang sinabi ang Angkas na may kaakibat na panganib ang pagbiyahe nang walang professional license at itinatayang marami pa sa mga hanay ng Angkas riders ang buma-biyahe nang walang professional license.”

Angkas, they said, never offered professional license processing assistance to its riders whom they removed from the platform. Motorcycle taxi drivers are not allowed to ply their routes without professional license.

The disgruntled riders said that in its effort to maintain dominance in the MC Taxi sector, Angkas failed to conduct rigid processing of its riders and since riders were allowed to work without professional license, certain sectors have expressed fear that the safety of riders and commuters have been put in danger.

“Ngayong nabunyag na marami sa kanilang riders ay walang angkop na lisensya upang bumiyahe, ang isinagawang malawakang deactivation ng mga riders ay mukhang naglalayong itago ang kapabayaan ng Angkas sa publiko,” the riders said.

They also raised questions about the integrity of the said company’s operation, the truth about its safety record and the effects on the livelihood of the riders themselves.

The displaced Angkas riders said they depend on the said platform as their main source of income and the mass deactivation has left many families hungry.

“Matatandaang isa sa mga pangako ng Angkas sa pamahalaan ay ang paglikha ng milyong-milyong kabuhayan at iangat ang antas ng pamumuhay ng mga Pilipino, subalit sa agarang pag-sipa sa mga riders nito, may katotohanan pa kaya ang pangakong ito ni Angkas?,” the riders sighed.