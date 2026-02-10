Another Paint with No Manufacturer Details Found to Contain Toxic Lead

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Quezon City. The toxics watchdog group EcoWaste Coalition again reminded consumers to be cautious when buying paint products with no manufacturer details after detecting lead above the legal limit in a new paint brand sold online.

Bought from an online seller for less than P150 per 450 mL aerosol can, Wel Tools Paint (canary yellow) contains 20,410 parts per million (ppm) of lead as per X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) screening, which is beyond the 90 ppm limit set by DENR A.O. No. 2013-24, or the Chemical Control Order (CCO) banning lead in the manufacture of decorative and industrial paints.

The label covers product characteristics, usage instructions, precautions, and waste container disposal, but leaves the manufacturer and country of production completely anonymous, the EcoWaste Coalition said.

Manufacturer details, particularly the company name and address, are essential information that any paint must readily have on the label for reliability, quality control, safety compliance, and traceability. These details help identify the company that produces the paint.

It is also important to have the name and contact details of its importer or distributor on the label if the product is manufactured outside the Philippines.

The EcoWaste Coalition emphasized that the identities and contact details of the manufacturer, importer, and distributor are very important for regulators and consumers to verify the authenticity of the product, understand its origin, and ensure responsibility in case of any defects or violations of mandatory standards, such as the lead paint limit.

Also, while it warns against choking risks due to the presence of small parts, the label carries no lead paint hazard warning to alert consumers, the group said.

While the canary yellow Wel Tools Paint contains lead, no lead was detected on the allium green variant of this paint.

The EcoWaste Coalition has yet to determine if the other colors of Wel Tools Paint comply with the lead paint standard.

The said paint is also available in black, matt black, medium blue, gold, medium gray, lacquer, matt lacquer, orange red, peach red, scarlet red, silver, white, and matt white.

The continued importation, distribution, and sale of lead-containing paints in the local market prompted the EcoWaste Coalition to campaign for stricter global rules to control the trade of lead chromates (the most common pigments used in lead paint) and paints containing them.

Together with the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) and other environmental health groups in Africa and Asia, the group is pushing for the listing of lead chromates as hazardous chemicals subject to the Rotterdam Convention’s Prior Informed Consent (PIC) Procedure. If listed, companies exporting lead chromates or paints containing them may not ship these commodities to a country that has not consented to receiving them.

The Philippines and other state parties to the said convention can use the PIC Procedure to restrict or prevent the entry of lead chromates and paints containing them into their territories, the EcoWaste Coalition said.

