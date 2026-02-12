Another smuggling attempt foiled by BOC-NAIA, ₱56.95-M worth of illegal drugs seized

332 SHARES Share Tweet

ONCE again, the Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) foiled an attempt to smuggle into the country illegal drugs, this time worth a total of ₱56,952,000.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Atty. Maria Yasmin O. Mapa reported that they were able to intercept a total of 126 abandoned inbound parcels containing dried leaves suspected to be marijuana or “kush,” with an aggregate estimated weight of approximately 37,968 grams.

According to Mapa, the said prohibited items were concealed in parcels declared as ordinary consumer goods, including clothing, magazines and other household items, highlighting continued attempts by criminal groups to exploit postal and courier channels to move illegal drugs.

Meanwhile, BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno emphasized the importance of sustained vigilance and inter-agency cooperation, stating, “These multi-day interdictions show that our frontline units remain relentless in protecting our borders. By working closely with our partner agencies, we are denying criminal syndicates the opportunity to use our ports and courier channels to move illegal drugs into the country.”

“These latest interdictions further boost BOC-NAIA’s enforcement gains for the year, bringing the total value of illegal drugs seized to more than ₱377 million and reinforcing the Port’s intensified campaign against the use of postal and courier channels for drug smuggling,” he added.

For her part, Mapa assured that the BOC-NAIA will continue to strengthen its enforcement efforts in close coordination with partner- agencies to ensure that postal and courier facilities are not exploited for illegal drugs and other prohibited items.

It was learned that all seized items were immediately secured and turned over to the PDEA for proper disposition and further investigation.

The interdictions constitute violation of Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as amended) and Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act).

Mapa said that the series of interdiction operations that led to the disruption of drug smuggling attempts through inbound parcels is pursuant to a directive from President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Nepomuceno to strengthen border security and intensify the government’s campaign against illegal drugs.