Another Vietnamese woman makes scene at NAIA, gets nabbed for unruly behavior

A female PNP officer comforts the Vietnamese woman who was arrested for unruly behavor at the NAIA. (JERRY S. TAN)

FOLLOWING a recent incident where a Vietnamese woman walked butt naked at the NAIA Terminal 3, another made a scene by resisting an inspection being made on her passport and got arrested by immigration officers for unruly behavior.

Identified as Ban Thi Van, 19, the said passenger was reported to have initially presented herself for immigration clearance prior to boarding a Cebu Pacific Air flight to Hanoi also at the NAIA terminal 3 last July 1,2024.

However, during inspection, she aggressively snatched her passport from the immigration officer and caused a scene by throwing herself on the floor while shouting.

She reportedly streamed her outburst on social media and caused disturbance in the immigration departure area.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers sought the assistance of the airport police and the Philippine National Police (PNP) aviation security group.

Soon, women officers and policemen were deployed to pacify the woman, who was later arrested for her unruly behavior.

Ban was later brought to the BI’s head office in Intramuros for inquest proceedings and later transferred to the agency’s facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig pending deportation.

Just last month, another Vietnamese woman caused a scene at the NAIA terminal 3 by walking naked towards the final security checkpoint.