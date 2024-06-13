Anti-Money Laundering Alert: UCheck to Counter Money Fraud in the PH

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Make decisions without fear. Achieve freedom from fraud with UCheck.

UNAWA lives up to this tagline with the launch of UCheck, a powerful name-screening tool tailored for effective Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks, providing businesses with an easy to use platform for even easier compliance.

The “Freedom” campaign, launched on Philippine Independence Day, aims to liberate businesses from security threats.

June 12, a day symbolizing freedom and independence, is the perfect backdrop for introducing UCheck, which provides unparalleled protection against financial crimes, freeing businesses from uncertainties and risks and ensuring they operate confidently and securely as one of two innovative products designed for this purpose.

“UCheck empowers businesses to make informed decisions with confidence, offering comprehensive protection against financial crimes,” says UNAWA COO Atty. Gino Jacinto.

He adds that this new tool adapts to evolving regulatory requirements, ensuring businesses regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Insurance Commission (IC), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and more stay ahead of potential threats.

The launch of UCheck was highlighted at the 67th RBAP Charter Anniversary Symposium at SMX Bacolod, where rural banks and financial institutions received an exclusive first look at this innovative tool.

The event featured a significant moment as UNAWA CEO Atty. Regina Jacinto-Barrientos and COO Atty. Gino Jacinto engaged in productive discussions with Bacolod City Mayor Albee Benitez, emphasizing the critical role of advanced digital solutions in enhancing local business security and efficiency.

UNAWA’s UCheck represents a new era of business security and compliance in the Philippines. By automating AML checks and providing advanced name screening, UCheck helps businesses mitigate risks and maintain regulatory compliance effortlessly.

For more information about UCheck and how it can transform your business’s AML compliance, please visit UNAWA’s website.