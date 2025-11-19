Home>News>Antipolo bishop chides public accusation against PBBM
News

Antipolo bishop chides public accusation against PBBM

Itchie G. Cabayan2
Ruperto Santos

“Now if your brother sins, correct him first in private…” (Matthew 18:15)

Citing this biblical quote, Antipolo Bishop Ruperto Santos encourages the public, especially those holding positions in government, to reflect on morality and right conduct.

The pronouncement came amid a rift between Sen. Imee Marcos on one hand and President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Ramos on the other, saying the public accusation made by the Senator against his brother who is the country’s President, along with the First Lady, is disturbing and not proper.

“Yes, the public has a legitimate right to be informed about the health and capacity of its leaders, especially the President. But publicly accusing a family member—without due process, without clear evidence and outside the proper forum—undermines not only these values but also the dignity of all involved,” Santos notes.

The Bishop said that while transparency in governance is a pillar of democracy, it must be considered if the manner of messaging is the right one and if the forum and time is apt.

“If this were truly an act of love and concern for a sibling and for the Filipino people, why only now—and why in such a manner?”

He also explained that the right way taken must have been to do so in private, with concern and utmost care, citing the evangelical way, thus: “Now if your brother sins, correct him first in private…” (Matthew 18:15).

The Bishop said that a public accusation must be the last option, especially so if it appears more like a show instead of a heartfelt call for change.

“If there is truth in the accusation, then let this be the beginning of conversion. Seek help. Seek healing. Seek holiness,” Bishop Santos said, adding that more than anything, what the country needs now are deserving leaders who have the capability and morality.

“This is not just a political moment—it is a moral one. The Filipino people are watching. The youth are listening. What kind of example are we setting? ”Santos said, as he also urged Filipinos to choose the path of conscience, forgiveness and change.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

