Anuga 2023 participation generates USD22.92M export sales for Philippines

Twenty four exhibitors from food and beverage (F&B) trade and manufacturing helped the Philippines bring in a total sales value of US$22.92M from its participation at Anuga 2023, held in Cologne, Germany last October 7-11, 2023. Anuga, considered one of the major international trade fairs for the F&B industry, is organized by Koelnmesse GmbH.

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) spearheaded the FoodPhilippines participation, together with the CoconutPhilippines participation led by the International Trade Centre (ITC) – Philippines with the DTI – Export Marketing Bureau (EMB). This year’s participation also marks the country’s physical return to Anuga since 2019, reinvigorating efforts to solidify export trade presence, especially in the European market.

Of the 24 total exhibitors, 10 were specifically selected under ARISE Plus Philippines – a national government project supported by co-organizer ITC of the United Nations in partnership with DTI-EMB. With the support of partners Philippine Trade Investment Center-Berlin (PTIC-Berlin) and the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT), the Philippine delegation was able to successfully showcase various in-demand food and beverage products, with canned seafood, banana chips, and snacks proving most popular with buyers.

In organizing the Philippine participation, CITEM Executive Director Edward L. Fereira, Ph.D recognizes the immense value of trade fairs like Anuga, explaining that “international trade fairs are pivotal platforms in the development of the country’s overall export capabilities, giving local exhibitors the key exposure and linkages to become part of the global value chain.”

This year’s staging of the international trade fair caught the attention of more than 350 trade buyers and over 450 inquiries for the Philippine delegation, which consisted of the following exhibitors, under FoodPhilippines: Amley Food Corporation, Axelum Resources Corporation, Fitrite, Inc., GSL Premium Food Export Corporation, KLT Fruits, Inc., Lionheart Farms Corporation, Mega Global Corporation, Philbest Canning Corporation, Philippine Grocers Food Exports, Inc., Prime Fruits International, Inc., Q-Phil International Trading, Sagrex Foods Inc., Seatrade Canning Corporation, and See’s International Food Manufacturing Corporation. Meanwhile, the exhibitors belonging to the ARISE project showcased under COCONUTPhilippines; they included: AG Pacific Nutriceuticals, Ahya Coco Organic Food Mfg. Corporation, Amazing Foods Corporation, Cocoplus Aquarian Development Corporation, Dignity Products And Services, Inc., Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines, Inc., Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Tongsan Industrial Development Corporation, Tropicana Food Products, Inc., and Wellness Care International Corporation.

Prior to the opening of the show, Philippine exhibitors were already busy with activities prepared by the organizers and partners. Among these was an onsite seminar organized by ITC Philippines for the exhibitors entitled “Training on EU (European Union) Agro Food Market Requirements and Trends, Key Points to Prepare for B2B Interactions and Good Practices for Successful Trade Fair Participation”. Various requirements, trends, key points, and other B2B aspects to help maximize their trade fair participation at Anuga 2023 were discussed. Also, exhibitors will be able to utilize the key learning aspects towards future trade fair involvements, and enhance their engagement with buyers and clients in the European market.

Showing their support for the Philippine delegation at Anuga 2023 were Philippine officials stationed in Germany, including Ambassador Irene Susan Natividad (front, left) and Consul General Ivy Abalos (seated, 3rd from left) of the Philippine Embassy in Berlin and Philippine Consulate in Frankfurt, respectively. They were welcomed by the CITEM team headed by Executive Director Fereira (seated, 2nd from left).

Next year, CITEM will be holding the 17th edition of IFEX (International Food Exhibition) Philippines, the country’s biggest international trade show for food and ingredients, at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City on May 10-12, 2024.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

For nearly 40 years, CITEM has established the country’s image as a premier destination for quality export products and services. It continues to set the highest standards of creativity, excellence and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability sectors.

CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.

About FOODPhilippines

It is the banner program that promotes the country as a source of quality food products and ingredients in physical and/or digital trade shows and business-to-business platforms in priority markets around the world.

FOODPhilippines positions the country as an exporter of healthy, organic, natural, and specialty food products and services.