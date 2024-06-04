APCU names 6 laureates for 2024 Philippines-China friendship awards

(top left to right) Villarama, Techico, Mamba, (bottomop left to right) Cua Ching Tam, Lily Lim and Gabby Lopez

(top left to right) Villarama, Techico, Mamba, (bottomop left to right) Cua Ching Tam, Lily Lim and Gabby Lopez

Six outstanding Filipinos have been named as this year’s laureate of the Award for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU).

Chairman Raul Lambino of the organizing Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU) announced the following awardees for three categories:

For the Hall of Fame:

Larry Tan Villareal, Businessman and philanthropist and Founding President of the Philippine Soong Ching Ling Foundation, the 11th China Overseas Chinese Federation; Adviser, China Overseas Friendship Association Ma. Gabriel “Gabby” Lopez, Academic and Professor in many universities, Pioneering Member of APCU, and served as President of APCU

For Outstanding Contribution:

Benito Techico, Businessman, and Special Envoy of the President to China for Trade, Investments and Tourism Manuel Mamba, Sr., Medical Doctor and Politician, currently serving as Governor of Cagayan Province

For Major Contribution:

Ching Tam Cua, Is a literary writer and Pioneering Member of APCU, served as Member of the Board of Trustees and Head of its Council of Elders Lily Tan Lim, PhD-holder, Teacher, Journalist, Civic and Sports Leader

Lambino said all of the six as well as 10 other nominees this year have exhibited valuable contributions in promoting understanding, friendship and cooperation between the two countries in various fields resulting in the mutual benefit and advancement of our good bilateral relations.

In giving this recognition and honor, we are hoping that their works and achievements will inspire other Filipinos towards the same end, to build bridges of friendships rather than walls that divide our people, he said.

The laureates will each receive a trophy, certificate and token cash prize at the awarding ceremony on June 7 at the Manila Hotel.

Now on its fourth year, APPCU is a joint project between APCU and the Chinese Embassy in Manila, Lambino said.

It is part of the celebration marking the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries 49 years ago on June 9, 1975, he added.

He said these awards and celebrations will show the strong and lasting bond of friendship between our two nations.