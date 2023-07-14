APRI plants more than 3,000 tree seedlings in Albay and Batangas

APRI scholars, PNP Tiwi officials, Barangay Naga officials, Tiwi Watershed Area Team of National Power Corporation (NPC), and Capalonga Mangrove Development Association Inc (CAMADA) joined forces in the tree planting activity spearheaded by APRI Tiwi Geothermal Power Plant.

APRI scholars, PNP Tiwi officials, Barangay Naga officials, Tiwi Watershed Area Team of National Power Corporation (NPC), and Capalonga Mangrove Development Association Inc (CAMADA) joined forces in the tree planting activity spearheaded by APRI Tiwi Geothermal Power Plant.

AP Renewables Inc. (APRI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AboitizPower, simultaneously planted a total of 3,450 tree seedlings in celebration of Arbor Day last June 24, 2023. This included 1,500 in St. Elena, Sto. Tomas, Batangas, and an additional 1,950 in Naga, Tiwi, Albay.

Aside from carbon sequestration, Arbor Day also aims to preserve the geothermal reservoir in Makiling-Banahaw (MakBan) and Tiwi. Narra, Pili, Amugis, Kamagong, and Dau tree seedlings were planted during the event as recommended by the local community.

MakBan Watershed Area – National Power Corporation (MBWAT-NPC) forester Ranil L. Alvarez emphasized, “Each tree absorbs carbon dioxide. Therefore, they are very important in decreasing air pollutants. Trees also serve as a protection to low-land areas by prohibiting the risks of flooding and landslides.”

Alvarez added that trees help maintain the geothermal energy mechanism beneath the ground.

Mt. Malaraya Environment Protection Council, Inc. (MMEPCI) President Pedro Latore also expressed his gratitude to the volunteers.

“What we do is very important not only for us but for all the communities surrounding this mountain. I am very happy that APRI became a part of this program,” said Latore.

APRI Senior Vice President for Operations Ireneo Itoses emphasized, “The AboitizPower’s purpose of ‘Transforming Energy for a Better World’ is a testament to our support to the global Sustainable Development Goal #13, Climate Action. May this activity remind us of our roles as environmental stewards.”

Almost 200 participants from different organizations such as APRI (including scholars), Aboitiz Construction Inc. (ACI), MBWAT-NPC, MMEPCI, the Philippine National Police (PNP) – Tiwi, Barangay Naga officials, Tiwi Watershed Area Team of National Power Corporation (TWAT-NPC), and Capalonga Mangrove Development Association Inc. (CAMADA) joined efforts in making the event successful.

Arbor Day is a nationwide celebration institutionalized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in the observance of planting trees and ornamentals since 2004.

About AP Renewables Inc.

APRI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AboitizPower, is one of the leading geothermal energy producers in the country. It delivers clean and renewable baseload power with two facilities that operate in Tiwi, Albay; Bay and Calauan, Laguna; and Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

About AboitizPower

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. It advances businesses and communities by providing reliable and ample power supply at a reasonable and competitive price, and with the least adverse effects on the environment and host communities.

The company is one of the largest power producers in the Philippines with a balanced portfolio of assets located across the country. It is a major producer of Cleanergy, the company’s brand for clean and renewable energy with several hydroelectric, geothermal, and solar power generation facilities. It also has thermal power plants in its generation portfolio to support the country’s baseload and peak energy demands.

The company also owns distribution utilities that operate in high-growth areas in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, including the country’s second and third-largest private utilities.

AboitizPower, together with its partners, is the Philippines’ largest owner and operator of renewable energy based on installed capacity. In the next 10 years, the company will significantly expand its Cleanergy portfolio, in support of the government’s efforts to promote renewable energy in the country. AboitizPower will build an additional 3,700 MW of renewable energy, growing its existing Cleanergy capacity threefold by 2030.