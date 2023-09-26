554 SHARES Share Tweet

Makati, Philippines – September 26, 2023 – Ana Pista, the founder and CEO of Ardent Communications (ArdentComm), has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first Filipino ever elected as a director of the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communications Management (GA), the leading international body for the public relations and communications profession.

In addition to this historic achievement, Ana Pista has been recognized as a prominent industry expert and has been invited to serve as a panel speaker at the prestigious World Public Relations Forum 2023. The event recently took place on September 21-22 in Chennai, India.

The World Public Relations Forum is an annual gathering that focuses on the best practices in Reputation Management, drawing insights from diverse corners of the globe. This year’s forum saw participation from more than 400 communication practitioners and students, offering a valuable platform for knowledge exchange and networking.

Under Ana Pista’s leadership, ArdentComm has emerged as a pioneering integrated communications and public relations firm with over two decades of experience, dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the Philippines. The company provides top-tier consultancy services, customized PR campaigns, social investment initiatives, and cutting-edge digital marketing solutions.

ArdentComm, headquartered in Makati, boasts an impressive portfolio of clients spanning industries such as automotive, energy, cybersecurity, cloud computing, consumer electronics, and lifestyle practices.

The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management is a distinguished confederation that brings together major PR and communication management associations and institutions worldwide, representing a collective of more than 360,000 practitioners and academics.

Based in Switzerland, the Global Alliance is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to unify the public relations profession, elevate global professional standards, facilitate knowledge sharing among members, and act as the global advocate for public relations in the public interest.

Ana Pista’s election as a director of GA underscores her commitment to advancing the field of public relations and communications management on both a local and global scale. Her presence at the World Public Relations Forum 2023 further solidifies her reputation as a thought leader and influencer in the industry.