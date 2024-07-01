Armed conflict-hit families in Cam Sur town get livelihood aid from DSWD

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office-5 (Bicol Region) hold on Monday (July 1) a payout activity for families affected by an armed conflict incident at Del Gallego, Camarines Sur.

Some 143 families out of the 147 who were endorsed by the local government of Del Gallego were provided by the DSWD Bicol Field Office with Php20,000 livelihood assistance each through the agency’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP).

The DSWD Field Office 5 has released more than Php2.8 million during the cash aid payout for the 143 families.