Armed man chasing enemy shot dead by responding cop

A 33-year-old man said to be chasing his enemy while armed with a gun, was shot dead by a responding cop on Sunday night.

The man ,identified as Jonathan Marcial, of General Trias, Cavite, was rushed to the hospital but did not make it due to gunshot wounds in the different parts of the body.

Now under investigation is PCPL Jonenick Gueta, 33, assigned at the Police Station 12 of the Manila Police District (MPD).

A report forwarded to MPD chief Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay by the Homicide Section said that the incident took place at 6:15 p.m. at the 2nd Floor hallway of Building 25, of Permanent Housing in Tondo.

Initial investigation showed that tdhe fatalitey was chasing an enemy identified only as ‘Jody’ while armed with a gun.

The incident reached Gueta who responded dto the scene.

Seeing the suspect as armed, Gueta said he introduced himself as a policeman but that instead of yielding, Marcial pointed his at the cop, prompting the latter to shoot in self-defense.