TUCP: Arrest cartels & hoarders, comprehensive agri stakeholders roadmap, & agri-industrial hubs to address rice inflation

443 SHARES Share Tweet

While we laud the President’s cap on rice prices, the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (TUCP) believes that more can be done such as an all-out anti-smuggling campaign, break the cartels and arrest the hoarders, engage and support the farmers extensively in ensuring food security, and implement a moratorium on agricultural lands conversion. “During these difficult times of price spikes, working families have been suffering for so long now. Now is the time for all sectors to share in the burden and share in the sacrifices as we build back better and forge a new social contract for a far more decent and equitable Philippine society,” stated TUCP Vice President Luis Corral.

Amid soaring rice prices, the TUCP calls on all to prioritize stabilizing prices and ensuring food security than profiteering from our miseries. “Rice is the primary basic commodity of Filipino families. As it becomes less affordable and its supply less reliable, rice inflation will further dwindle the fast-eroding purchasing power of workers’ wages as well as exacerbate already-severe hunger and malnutrition in the country as wages remain poverty wages that cannot feed nutritious meal to their families,” lamented Corral.

The TUCP long urged the Government to pursue an all-out anti-smuggling campaign for agricultural products, especially rice. “The first order of battle is to immediately go after these smugglers, cartels, and hoarders who have been ‘gaming’ the agricultural market and torturing our local farmers for all these years. We laud His Excellency President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. and House Speaker Martin Romualdez for leading from the front in inspecting each and every rice warehouse to thoroughly investigate and identify who these economic saboteurs are. All officials, especially the Department of Agriculture (DA), Bureau of Customs (BOC), and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), should emulate the crisis leadership of no less than our President and our Speaker. For manipulating price and supply to make quick profit-taking to the detriment of our farmers and consumers, the full force of the law should have long been used against them,” underscored TUCP VP Corral.

The TUCP calls for a food summit for a comprehensive stakeholder discussion in the agriculture sector, especially rice, towards stable price and supply without compromising the farming sector. “The key is to address fully and comprehensively the root causes of skyrocketing prices and farmers’ continuing poverty while the layers of middlemen get fatter along with the hoarders and cartels, and they get richer from the miseries of our farmers,” emphasized Corral.

Moving forward, the TUCP understands that this ongoing rice inflation is a symptom of the malaise of chronic neglect of our country’s agriculture. ‘Band-aid solutions to our current rice predicament will never fully stabilize prices and supply because the crisis is deep-rooted. With the President as our Agriculture Secretary and the bulk of the proposed 2024 budget for agriculture and infrastructure, we remain steadfast in calling for political and economic imagination to pursue the intergenerational project of establishing national railway system connecting regional and provincial agri-industrial hubs that will ensure food security by significantly reducing the time and distance between agricultural production and the markets towards a more decent, prosperous, and equitable Philippines,” explained Corral.