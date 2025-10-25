Home>News>Provincial>Arrested murder suspect
Arrested murder suspect

Journal Online6
Christian Roxas
Governor Daniel R. Fernando, Bulacan Police Provincial Office Provincial Director PCol. Angel L. Garcillano, and Vice Gov. Alexis C. Castro present Christian Roxas alyas “Lupin”, one of the suspects on the murder case of former Association of Barangay Captains-Bulacan President Ramilito Capistrano and Shedrick Toribio to the media, in a press conference held at Balagtas Hall, Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center, City of Malolos, Bulacan today. Also in the photo is Atty. Juris Huerta of the Public Attorney’s Office.

Iprinisinta nina Gob. Daniel R. Fernando, Bulacan Police Provincial Office Provincial Director PCol. Angel L. Garcillano, at Bise Gob. Alexis C. Castro sa mga mamamahayag si Christian Roxas alyas “Lupin”, isa sa mga suspek sa kasong pagpatay kina dating Association of Barangay Captains-Bulacan President Ramilito Capistrano at Shedrick Toribio, sa isang press conference na ginanap sa Balagtas Hall, Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center, Lungsod ng Malolos, Bulacan ngayong araw. Makikita rin sa larawan si Abgd. Juris Huerta ng Public Attorney’s Office.

