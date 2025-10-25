Iprinisinta nina Gob. Daniel R. Fernando, Bulacan Police Provincial Office Provincial Director PCol. Angel L. Garcillano, at Bise Gob. Alexis C. Castro sa mga mamamahayag si Christian Roxas alyas “Lupin”, isa sa mga suspek sa kasong pagpatay kina dating Association of Barangay Captains-Bulacan President Ramilito Capistrano at Shedrick Toribio, sa isang press conference na ginanap sa Balagtas Hall, Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center, Lungsod ng Malolos, Bulacan ngayong araw. Makikita rin sa larawan si Abgd. Juris Huerta ng Public Attorney’s Office.
Arrested murder suspect
