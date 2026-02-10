Home>News>Metro>Arsonist arrested by MPD
Arsonist arrested by MPD

Itchie G. Cabayan3
THE Manila Polce District (MPD) arrested for arson a 20-year-old man who allegedly threw a molotov cocktail at a house located on Radium Street in Brgy. 775, San Andres Bukid, Manila, thus causing fire in the said area.

A probe by the MPD-Station 6 identified the suspect as Rodel Tiglao, of No. 2409 Radium St., Brgy. 775, San Andres Bukid, Manila.

Police said the suspect was last seen by neighbors holding a molotov cocktail at around 2:30 a.m. after which he was seen throwing it at the home of complainant Michael Gonzales, 41, a businessman, of No. 2374 Radium St., Brgy. 771, San Andres Bukid, Manila.

This caused fire and the quick action taken by the residents prevented the fire from getting bigger.

While the suspect managed to escape, he was arrested in a follow-up operation by the police.

The MPD-PS6 meantime, continues its investigation on Tiglao to establish his motive.

Police are readying the filing of charges of violation of PD 1613 o RA 7659 (arson) against the suspect at the Manila Prosecutor’s Office.

