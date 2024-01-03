ARTIPELAGO: Philippine art meets function at Maison&Objet 2024

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Fifteen brands, artisans, and artists from different parts of the archipelago come together to steal the spotlight at the prestigious French trade fair Maison et Objet from January 18 to 22, 2024. Spearheaded by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM), the DESIGNPhilippines Pavilion promises an immersive showcase of iconic open/limited edition pieces from participating companies, with innovative furniture, lamps and lighting, and visual arts taking center stage.

Regarded as one of the major trade events in Europe and the design industry at large, Maison et Objet has been instrumental in bringing premium Philippine-made design and lifestyle products into the European market. With over 6,000 visitors from 147 countries, the trade fair serves as the ideal avenue for Philippine companies to strengthen their presence in the international design space.

“We look forward to returning to Maison et Objet with a physical country pavilion that exemplifies the dynamic and vibrant local design scene that has emerged from our unique geography, history, and cultural influences. We aim to demonstrate through this participation that Philippine-made products can compete globally in terms of creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation,” said CITEM Executive Director Edward L. Fereira, Ph.D.

Aptly dubbed “ARTIPELAGO,” the country pavilion, curated by designer Anton R. Mendoza, provides a gateway to the archipelagic wonder of the Philippines at Maison et Objet. The exhibit focuses on functional art, highlighting how Filipino designers transform ordinary furniture and lighting pieces into exceptional art forms.

By combining their expertise in techniques like woodcarving, veneer and marquetry, and weaving, with bold experimentation using materials such as abaca, bamboo, raffia, rattan, capiz, pineapple, and banana fibers, Filipino artisans have created a collection of standout pieces that honor the country’s cultural heritage and embrace modern design and functionality.

The exhibit will showcase products from the following companies: JB Woodcraft, Finali Furniture, South Sea Veneer, A. Garcia, Weavemanila, Jireh Forge, Venzon Lighting & Objects, Indigenous, Zarate Manila, Mejore, Aerostone, Nature’s Legacy, Tadeco, and Vito Selma.

CITEM, in partnership with the Office of the First Lady, is unveiling a new concept at the Maison et Objet. In a gallery set-up, visitors will witness ARTIPELAGO as a union of function and art, where interior and design products are elevated and displayed among works of famous visual artists from the country. Aligned with the Office of the First Lady’s commitment to promoting Philippine art and design, ARTIPELAGO will feature a collection of paintings and artworks. This curated collection, masterfully overseen by Anton R. Mendoza of Galerie D’Antoine and DF Art Agency, includes works by renowned Filipino artists Dino Gabito, Marrie Saplad, Pong Bayog, Demi Padua, Jigger Cruz, Manny Garibay, Cedrick Dela Paz, Arnold Lalongisip, Ciron Seneres, Chino Yulo, Mark Copino, Arce, Bryan Teves, and Jana Benitez.

The Philippine participation at Maison et Objet 2024 is also in partnership with the DTI Competitiveness and Innovation Group and supported by the Foreign Trade Services Corps and Philippine embassies and consulates in Europe.

Visit the Philippine Pavilion at Maison et Objet, Hall 6: TODAY, F92-G91, Parc des expositions Paris Nord Villepinte, from January 18 to 22, 2024. For more details, you can contact Chiqui Veneracion, the Philippine representative of Maison et Objet at [email protected].

In addition to being featured at the Philippine Pavilion, participating companies will be showcased on MOM, Maison et Objet’s digital platform, throughout 2024.

To learn more about the participation, visit fameplus.com.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

For nearly 40 years, CITEM has established the country’s image as a premier destination for quality export products and services. It continues to set the highest standards of creativity, excellence and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, and sustainability sectors.

CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.

About FAME

FAME is a community of brands, designers, and manufacturers that showcase quality artisanal products in signature trade show Manila FAME, on digital platform FAME+, and in trade fairs and B2B initiatives around the world. The FAME community likewise includes global buyers and other stakeholders.