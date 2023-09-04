As more oil spill threats loom, legal protection for VIP a necessity – groups

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Protect VIP, a coalition of communities, sectors, and advocates of the Verde Island Passage (VIP), reiterated its call to bestow legal protection on the VIP following the two oil spill threats in the marine corridor in a span of one week.

On September 3, MV Joegie 5 had 15,000 liters of diesel on its fuel tank when it ran aground in Paluan, Occidental Mindoro while on August 27, the fishing vessel FV ANITA DJ II, was carrying 70,000 liters of marine diesel when it capsized in the waters off Calatagan, Batangas. Occidental Mindoro and Batangas are both part of the five provinces surrounding the VIP.

“Having two marine accidents in a span of one week is alarming for a place as ecologically important as the Verde Island Passage. Given how busy of a shipping lane the VIP is, such accidents illustrate how vulnerable the rich marine life is without legal protection. The government failed to act on the biggest lesson of the Oriental Mindoro oil spill and has let more than six months go without affording any protection at all to the Amazon of the oceans,” said Father Edwin Gariguez, lead convenor of Protect VIP.

Brent Ivan Andres, environmental scientist and Head of the Oceans, Coastal Communities, and Climate Program of the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development, also warned against the impending traffic of liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers plying the VIP as Batangas is poised to be the host of several LNG projects.

“As VIP is the center of the center of marine biodiversity in the world, we should treat every potential ecological harm in this marine corridor with extra precaution. With the existing five gas plants and 1 operational LNG terminal on top of the 8 power plants and 7 terminals in the pipeline, the government should be alarmed by the duress this will bring to the VIP. This highlights the need for its inclusion in the ENIPAS (Expanded National Integrated Protected Area Systems) Act and ban of shipping toxic cargos along the area to safeguard the VIP from numerous threats,” Andres added.

Gariguez also questioned why shipping vessels are allowed to set sail despite bad weather, which was the case with the three recent marine accidents in the VIP.

“The impacts of climate crisis such as the increased intensity and frequency of typhoons and strong wave actions contribute to the capsizing of major vessels have caused massive oil spills in the Philippines including the Mindoro Oil Spill and 2006 Guimaras oil spill. Without legislated protection and regulated shipping lanes, oil spills in the VIP will continue to occur and will continue to jeopardize the livelihoods of thousands of people relying on its waters. We ask the government and concerned agencies including the Philippine Coast Guard to urgently address this crisis and apply the learnings from the past oil spills,” Gariguez added.