Asian Harm Reduction Forum 2023, idinaos sa Manila

JJWC hands over Php1M worth of aid for Bahay Pag-Asa in Batangas City : Juvenile Justice and Welfare Council (JJWC) Executive Director Atty. Tricia Clare Oco hands over almost Php1 million worth of training package and other services, under the Support to Bahay Pag-Asa (BPA Project), to the Provincial Government of Batangas City during the 12th Juvenile Justice and Welfare Consciousness (JJWC) Week kick off activity on Monday (November 20) at Bolbok, Batangas City. Batangas Governor Hermilando Mandanas was represented by Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) Department Head Florita Lachica during the turnover ceremony. The JJWC is an attached agency of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) mandated to monitor the implementation of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, as amended.