Assessing this Season’s Champions League Semi-Finals

166 SHARES Share Tweet

The Champions League is one of the most popular football competitions in the world with millions tuning in every season and the games broadcast in every corner of the planet.

This season’s edition of Europe’s premier tournament has delivered plenty of exciting action once again with some of the continent’s heavyweights set to meet in the last four. Giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will battle for a place in the showpiece final while Borussia Dortmund take on Paris Saint-Germain for a shot at Wembley.

In the build-up to the two ties, bettors will already be assessing the odds and checking out the 1xbet promo code Philippines before placing a wager on these games. It promises to be a stunning feast of stellar football so let’s take a look at what’s in store.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid

With the first leg in Germany, Bayern will be desperate to secure the advantage in the first leg as they look to bounce back after losing the Bundesliga title for the first time in 11 years this season. Despite having Harry Kane and his goals in the team, the Bavarians have trailed Bayer Leverkusen this campaign and so all attention is now on Europe and salvaging the campaign.

However, Real are no pushovers and are looking to win a 15th European Cup to crown what has been another strong campaign. While Carlo Ancelotti’s men lead the way in LaLiga, they will be focused on the Champions League too as a new generation of talent at the Bernabeu that includes Jude Bellingham looks to write its own name into the history of the club.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Borussia Dortmund

The Ligue 1 champions have never won the Champions League but are again so close to getting their hands on the famous trophy. However, they may need to make it count this season; with Kylian Mbappe continually linked with a move away from the French champion, PSG will have a far greater chance of success with the star man in the team than without him.

Borussia Dortmund, meanwhile, will be eyeing revenge on Bayern Munich at Wembley having lost to their rivals in London back in 2013. Despite being second best in Germany for the entirety of the last decade, BVB have grown and are now considered one of the top club sides in Europe. Unlike PSG. Dortmund have won the Champions League before defeating Juventus in the 1997 final and will be confident of clinching the tournament again in a one-off fixture against Bayern or Real if they can get past the French side.

Summing Up

The Champions League semi-finals promise to deliver four entertaining and enthralling matches and the eyes of Europe will be firmly fixed on all of the action. Each side boasts match winners and history in this tournament and so it will be interesting to see which one of these football forces takes the glory in June.