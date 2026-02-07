At the frontlines of service: A 4Ps parent-leader’s dedication

249 SHARES Share Tweet

In Barangay Calumanguin in Gumaca, Quezon, service does not always arrive in the form of large offices or long lines. Sometimes, it comes quietly, behind a small desk at the barangay hall, where 52-year-old Morena Buena Fampulme reports for duty three days a week—not as a government employee, but as a Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) parent-leader driven by compassion.

Morena is a beneficiary of the 4Ps of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), but she is also one of the program’s strongest community partners.

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, she temporarily steps away from her livelihood of selling fish to serve fellow 4Ps beneficiaries through the Parent Leaders’ Desk established in their barangay.

The desk is part of an initiative of the Gumaca 4Ps Municipal Operations Office (MOO), which was backed by a municipal ordinance to ensure that programs and services are accessible even in remote areas.

As a parent-leader, Morena assists around 30 co-beneficiaries, helping them navigate the program without the need to travel far or spend extra money.

From answering questions about 4Ps policies, to receiving and organizing compliance documents and update forms, her desk has become a reliable point of contact for families who once had to wait for announcements or travel to the town proper just to submit their requirements.

“Mas madali ‘yung transaksyon namin dito dahil bilang kanilang parent leader, hindi ko na kailangang magbahay-bahay pa para magbigay ng update sa mga benepisyaryo. Sila na mismo ang pumupunta dito para magsubmit ng mga kailangan, wala nang nale-late,” Morena shared.

Morena takes her role seriously, keeping records in order and ensuring that all documents entrusted to her are safely endorsed to their Municipal Link during monthly meetings.

Serving as a 4Ps parent-leader has allowed Morena to extend help not only to her fellow beneficiaries but also to their Municipal Link, as her efforts reduce the burden of field workers, strengthening the overall delivery of services in their barangay.

For Morena, her duty as a parent-leader is not an inconvenience but a commitment she willingly carries. She views her role as a form of trust given by her fellow beneficiaries—one she feels obligated to honor.

“Hindi s’ya abala. Talagang ginagampanan ko lang ang aking tungkulin bilang ako ang kanilang napiling parent leader,” she said.

Time management has become essential in her daily life. Morena makes sure her children are ready for school before heading to the barangay hall by preparing their meals early in the morning.

When household responsibilities require her presence, she coordinates with another parent leader to ensure that services at the desk continue uninterrupted. And even while serving, she finds ways to sustain her livelihood by selling fish through online messaging.

“‘Yung mga anak kong pumapasok, kapag may duty ako, sa umaga pa lang ay nakahanda na ang kanilang baon. Kapag naman may importanteng kailangan talagang gawin sa bahay, nagpapapalit ako sa kasamahan kong parent leader din,” Morena said.

Her dedication did not go unnoticed. Morena was appointed as the barangay’s 4Ps representative, allowing her to participate in Sangguniang Barangay sessions and directly raise the concerns of beneficiaries.

Through this role, she strengthens coordination between the barangay and the DSWD, supporting activities such as Family Development Sessions or FDS and community clean-up drives that promote shared responsibility and collective growth.

Morena may not wear a uniform or hold a formal office, but her presence reflects the true spirit of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program—empowering beneficiaries to become active partners in development. (KI)