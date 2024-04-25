Aussie wanted in US for sex offenses barred entry by BI

305 SHARES Share Tweet

AN Australian-American national wanted by US authorities for various sex offenses was barred from entering the country by officers from the Bureau of Immigration (BI) assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said Robert David Fenton, 54, boarded a flight to Los Angeles last April 23 after being denied entry at the NAIA last April 14, when he arrived Brisbane, Australia.

“We are determined to ban the entry of these unwanted aliens as their presence here poses a serious risk to our women and children,” said Tansingco, adding that Fenton was excluded after his name prompted a positive hit in the Interpol derogatory system which indicated that he is subject of a red notice who is wanted for sex crimes in the US.

Fenton was immediately issued an exclusion order by the BI personnel on-duty and he was also placed in the immigration blacklist for being an undesirable alien.

BI-Interpol unit acting chief Jaime Bustamante said Fenton is wanted for prosecution in the US on the charge of aggravated indecent assault against a victim who is below 16 years of age and was also charged for corruption of minors and indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault against a person less than 16 years of age.

“The interception of Fenton is another successful accomplishment in the BI’s campaign against sexual predators attempting to enter the Philippines,” the BI chief said.

Fenton, according to the BI chief, as a “criminal sex offender” who should face his crimes allegedly for repeatedly sexually abusing and molesting his minor victim on many occasions over a period of two years.

As part of the BI’s #Shieldkids campaign, the BI coordinates with international counterparts to thwart the entry of foreign sex offenders.