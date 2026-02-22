Australian nabbed by BOC-NAIA at NAIA 3 for ₱27.25-M meth smuggling attempt now facing charges

416 SHARES Share Tweet

AN Australian nabbed by the Bureau of Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) for a drug smuggling attempt at NAIA Terminal 3 has been charged with violation of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and is currently undergoing inquest and prosecution proceedings.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa said the operation led to the seizure of approximately 4,008 grams of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of ₱27,254,400, concealed in the hand-carry baggage of a passenger who arrived on February 19, 2026.

The interdiction was carried out through close coordination among BOC-NAIA, PDEA, and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Task Group (NAIA-IADTG), ensuring proper examination, documentation, and custody of the seized drugs.

Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno stressed that sustained enforcement and inter-agency cooperation remain crucial in preventing international airports from being exploited by drug trafficking networks.

For her part, Atty. Mapa likewise stressed the Port’s zero-tolerance against drug smuggling, saying, “NAIA remains a critical gateway, and we treat every attempt to misuse it with the highest level of seriousness. Our officers are trained to detect even the most concealed forms of contraband and we will continue to work closely with our partner agencies to ensure that those who attempt to bring illegal drugs into the country are immediately intercepted and prosecuted.”

Mapa assured that the Bureau of Customs remains committed to maintaining strict border controls and strengthening collaboration with law enforcement agencies to protect public safety and uphold national security.