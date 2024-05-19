Australian wanted for drug smuggling arrested by BI

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A MALE Australian drug trafficker suspected of being a member of the notorious Mexican Sinaloa drug cartel was nabbed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the captured fugitive as Gregor Johann Haas, 46, who was arrested last May 15 in Bogo, Cebu by operatives of the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

The Australian, according to Sy, is now detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.

Haas is subject of a standing red notice by the Interpol which stemmed from a criminal case that was filed against him in Indonesia, said Tansingco.

An arrest warrant against Haas was reportedly issued last Jan. 29 by the national narcotics board of Indonesia which filed a case for drug smuggling against him.

Indonesia authorities have accused Haas, who has alleged links to the Sinaloa drug cartel, of being behind the attempt to smuggle into Indonesia on Dec. 11, 2023 a shipment of floor ceramics filled with more than 5 kilograms of the illegal methamphetamine drug substance.

The drugs were seized by Indonesian authorities who later discovered via testimonies elicited from arrested drug couriers that the packages were sent by Haas from Guadalajara, Mexico.

Tansingco described Haas’ arrest as a major accomplishment of the BI in its continuing drive to flush out wanted foreign criminals in the country.

He described the Australian as a high-profile fugitive for being an alleged member of the Sinaloa cartel, a large international organized crime syndicate based in Culiacan, Sinaloa, Mexico that specializes in drug trafficking and money laundering activities.

Founded in the 1980s, the cartel reportedly operates in Mexico, and is considered to be one of the largest drug trafficking organization in the world. In the 90’s, the cartel is said to be headed by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.