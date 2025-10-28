Home>News>Metro>Avoid bringing kids, pets – MPD appeals to cemetery visitors
Avoid bringing kids, pets – MPD appeals to cemetery visitors

Itchie G. Cabayan2
MPD Logo

AN appeal was issued by the Manila Police District (MPD) to those who will be trooping to the cemeteries during the ‘Undas‘ to avoid bringing children and pets, particularly those who will be visiting their departed loved ones at the Manila North Cemetery (MNC), Manila South Cemetery and the Muslim Cemetery.

MPD spokesperson Police Major Philipp Ines said: “Nakikiusap din po kami, kung maari, ‘wag na kayo magdala ng mga alaga nyong hayop baka ma-stress diyan sa loob ng sementeryo dahil napakarami ng tao. Panawagan ko na rin kung maari po sana, yung mga bata po, ‘wag niyo na po dalhin.”

In case there is no choice, Ines advised the public to make sure that they first proceed to the designated police desks located at the entrance of the said cemeteries, for the purpose of putting name tags especially on kids.

“Kung sakaling walang pagbibigyan kung hindi dadalhin niyo po, mayroon tayong talaan sa mga entrada, lalagyan po ‘yan ng mga tag para nalalaman natin ‘yung contact number ng mga magulang o guardian, in case na mawaglit po ay madali pong maibalik sa inyong mga pamilya,”he explained.

Based on records, Ines said that usually, visitors from October 30 to November 1 and 2 reach 1.5 million, just like what happened last year.

He also assured that the MPD has laid out security measures and will be deploying a good number of undercover police who will be mixing with civilians to ensure the safety of cemetery visitors.

“Mga pulis natin na mga naka-plain clothes na bine-blend in natin. Katulong din natin yung mga kawani ng sementeryo diyan para mag-monitor po at kung mapapansin niyo sa mga entrada ng sementeryo, mayroon tayong mga command post para mag-assist sa ating mga kababayan,” he stated.

DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

