AVSEGROUP arrests ex-DPWH official at NAIA upon arrival from Dubai

The DPWH official who was arrested upon arrival at NAIA. (JERRY S. TAN)

A former DPWH official said to be among those involved in the flood control project scam was arrested in a joint operation conducted by the PNP Aviation Security Group and Criminal Investigation and Detection Group. The arrest was made at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 of on Tuesday afternoon, November 25, 2025 upon the ex-official’s arrival from Dubai.

“AVSEGROUP is strengthening its collaboration with airport authorities and law enforcement partners to secure the arrest of all individuals tied to the flood control project anomalies, especially when they enter our jurisdiction where enforcement is certain. The public can expect authorities to take all required measures so that those liable will face the full force of the law,” said PBGen Dionisio B Bartolome Jr, Director of AVSEGROUP.

It was learned that authorities had been closely monitoring all individuals connected to the flood control project, ensuring that each would be apprehended the moment they entered Philippine jurisdiction.

Bartolome said teams from the CIDG and AVSEGROUP, together with airport authorities, coordinated seamlessly across all airports to execute arrests without delay.

Thus, warrants issued by the Sandiganbayan on November 21, 2025 provided the legal basis for the arrest. One charges violation of Section 3 (c) of Republic Act 3019, the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, with bail set at P90,000. The other involves Malversation of Public Funds through Falsification of Documents under Article 217 in relation to Article 171 (4), for which no bail was recommended.

Bartolome said arresting officers ensured the official was informed of his constitutional rights and the operation was fully documented using an Alternative Recording Device (ARD) in compliance with Supreme Court rules.

Leading from the ground, Bartolome said he oversaw every detail of the arrest alongside the AVSEGROUP key officers and CIDG operatives, ensuring coordination, timing and execution were precise, as he highlighted the commitment of AVSEGROUP and its partners to uphold the law and ensure accountability.

The arrested former DPWH official is now in the custody of the CIDG headquarters at Camp Crame and will undergo proper documentation and further legal proceedings, he said.