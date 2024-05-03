Award-winning DLSU prof releases Weaving Basey

166 SHARES Share Tweet

The De La Salle University Bienvenido N. Santos Creative Writing Center, in cooperation with the Department of Literature, launched Weaving Basey: A Poet’s History of Home, the new book of University Fellow, Literature professor, and award-winning author Dr. Dinah Roma last April 13 at the DLSU Henry Sy, Sr. Hall.

Conceptualized following the devastation wrought by Typhoon Yolanda in 2013, the book is the poet’s narrative of home that tells of a journey of recovery, healing, and hope. It features a blend of memoir and local history, poems, as well as visuals and photos that aid in locating her hometown Basey in the physical world.

Roma’s initial manuscript was selected as one of only three proposals from among 69 entries that received a trust fund grant from the National Book Development Board (NBDB) in 2015. At the launch, she shared that while she completed the manuscript in 2018, it was during her sabbatical in 2023 that she was able to rework sections that made the manuscript different from the original.

“How wonderfully Dinah has herself woven in the weaving tradition of her hometown, her memories and romance with the place of her birth, expressed in the language of a great writer. Basey is a place she hardly knew but rediscovered, with gratitude to the many influences left on her,” former chair of the National Book Development Board Neni Sta. Romana-Cruz remarked during the program.

Weaving Basey (Katig Writers Network Inc., 2024) is Roma’s first collection of essays. Part of the development of the book project unfolded at the Eastern Visayas State University, which in 2022 hosted a series of dialogues on the lessons learned from Typhoon Yolanda.

She is the author of four books of poetry—A Feast of Origins (2004, National Book Award for Poetry in English), Geographies of Light (UST 2011), Naming the Ruins (Vagabond Press, 2014), and We Shall Write Love Poems Again (2021, National Book Award for Poetry in English). In 2019, the Unyon ng mga Manunulat sa Pilipinas (UMPIL) conferred on her the Gawad Francisco Balagtas for Poetry.