Awarding of lots to landless Manilans continues

(middle) Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the awarding of lot certificates assisted by (from left) Secretary to the mayor Marlon Lacson, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and Councilors Apple Nieto, Fa Fugoso and Maile Atienza. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna assured Manilans that their city government continues to find ways so that those who do not own lots will finally have their own.

She announced that recently, a total of 150 beneficiaries were awarded certificates of title under the ‘land for the landless program’ of the city of Manila.

The program, Lacuna said, is being spearheaded by the Manila urban settlements office headed by Atty. Danilo de Guzman while she was joined in the awarding of certificates by Secretary to the Mayor Marlon Lacson, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, Congressmen Joel Chua and Irwin Tieng and several Manila City Councilors.

The mayor herself handed over the certificate of lot awards to the 150 beneficiaries from the Anthony Torre , Lico and Francisco Tan Estates from Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5.

“Masaya kami para sa inyo dahil makalipas ang ilang panahon ay mayroon na kayong masasabing talagang inyo,” the mayor said.

She added: “Pakaingatan po sana natin ito. Hindi lang ito para sa inyo kundi para sa inyong pamilya.”

Lacuna has vowed to never stop fulfilling the dreams of landless Manilans to someday have a lot that they can call their own.

It was learned that during her first year in office, the city government was able to distribute lands for landless families in the city which were handed over to the representatives of at least 600 such families.“

“Ang matagal na nilang pangarap, nais kong bigyan naman natin ng katuparan,” she said.