Ayala among Asia’s Best Companies — FinanceAsia poll

MANILA — For the nth time, Ayala Corporation once again emerges as one of the best companies in the region, according to FinanceAsia.

This year, Ayala Corporation received a gold for Best Corporate ESG Strategy (Philippines) and a bronze for Best Managed Company (Philippines).

Ayala Corporation’s Chief Finance Officer Albert de Larrazabal attended the awarding ceremony held in Hong Kong last week. “Ayala has been around for almost 190 years. One of the reasons why we have been around for so long is that we’ve always aligned ourselves to national interests. We have very high standards on governance and stewardship,” Larrazabal said.

Ayala is one of the first Philippine companies that incorporated sustainability into its corporate strategy via ESG impact management and shared value creation. ESG impact management involves mitigating environmental and social issues and being more transparent, while creating shared value involves developing innovative ideas and scaling them through business models that bring value to society at large.

In 2021, Ayala became the first Philippine-based company to commit to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. This year, the company aims to complete the net zero roadmaps of its various business units.

Based on nomination by Asia’s active community of influential investors and financial analysts, the FinanceAsia poll evaluates the corporate behavior and performance of Asian peers over the past 12 months.

Other Ayala group companies were also recognized this year. BPI received silver for Best Overall Company, while the bank’s CEO TG Limcaoco was awarded Best CEO (gold). Globe Group’s Rizza Maniego-Eala also received a bronze as Best CFO.