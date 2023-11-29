Ayala Corporation is Asia’s Most Sustainable Company of the Year

Vickie Tan, Head of Group Risk and Sustainability Unit of Ayala Corporation, receives the Asia's Most Sustainable Company of the Year recognition at the 10th Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards in Kuala Lumpur.

MANILA – Ayala Corporation has received the most prized recognition at the 2023 Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards (ACES).

ACES named Ayala as Asia’s Most Sustainable Company of the Year and one of Asia’s Most Influential Companies for “boldly leading the charge towards a sustainable future and inspiring others to join the movement.” The awards were received by Vickie Tan, Head of Group Risk and Sustainability Unit of Ayala Corporation.

Considered as one of the most prestigious cross-industry accolades in Asia, ACES also previously named Ayala as among the top sustainability and CSR advocates in Asia. “We are grateful for ACES Awards for recognizing our sustained efforts in promoting sustainability within our group,” said Jaime Z. Urquijo, Ayala Corporation‘s Chief Risk & Sustainability Officer.

“We share these recognitions with the various hardworking teams across Ayala. May these awards energize us to keep ramping up our sustainability initiatives as a group,” Urquijo added.

Ayala’s sustainability philosophy is rooted in a sharpened focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) impact management, compliance with relevant regulations, robust risk management processes, and ultimately, creating long-term value. This thinking guided the company in its investments over many decades, allowing it to expand its portfolio and invest in industries such as power, infrastructure, healthcare, education, and logistics.

In 2021, Ayala announced its commitment to achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions (GHG) by 2050. With this, Ayala became the first conglomerate in the Philippines to commit to a target that is aligned with the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C compared to pre-industrial levels.

Through the group’s products and services, Ayala addresses persistent and emerging pain points experienced by Filipinos. GCash has made saving, investing, and getting insurance more accessible and affordable through its app. To help accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the country, Ayala’s business units are also working together to create an ecosystem for both two-wheel and four-wheel EVs. Moreover, AC Health recently opened the country’s first dedicated cancer hospital, where a complete range of cancer care services will be available.

“Ayala’s resolute dedication to innovation, coupled with an unwavering commitment to sustainability, has propelled it to the vanguard of the business landscape in Asia,” said Shanggari Balakrishnan, CEO of MORS Group. “Ayala stands as a true catalyst for economic prosperity and sustainable growth in the Asian region.”