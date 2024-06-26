Ayala group hopes to hire next-gen leaders from new batch of summer interns

Over 90 students from top universities in the Philippines and abroad signed up to Ayala Group Summer Internship Program.

Over 90 students from top universities in the Philippines and abroad signed up to Ayala Group Summer Internship Program.

MANILA — Ayala group recently welcomed a new batch of interns into the refreshed Ayala Group Summer Internship Program (AGSIP), designed to identify and nurture promising young individuals who demonstrate exceptional potential to become future leaders in the industry.

Through AGSIP, over 90 students from top universities in the Philippines and abroad will have an opportunity to experience working in one of the country’s largest and most enduring conglomerates.

According to Francisco Romero Milán, Chief Human Resources Officer of Ayala Corporation, Ayala group refreshed AGSIP by widening its scope and making more aligned with Ayala’s objective of future-proofing its talent pool.

“AGSIP is more than just about internship. It is about preparing you for the future. It is about helping you become not just professionals but valuable contributors to the society,” Milán added.

During the 8-week program, interns will be deployed to 20 different companies across the Ayala group. Each AGSIP intern will be deployed in critical functional units and will experience real-world missions, mentorship from seasoned professionals, and exposure to various aspects of the organization.

Participating companies include Ayala Corporation, Ayala Land, BPI, Globe, ACEN, AC Health, AC Logistics, ACMobility, GCash, and Asticom, among others.

Meanwhile, Ayala Corporation’s President & CEO Cezar Consing said Ayala group is eyeing to make job offers to a third of the AGSIP interns. “We are doing this because we want to identify who amongst you have it within you–in your personality, in your character, in your stomach–to strive for a future with what has got to be one of the most exciting companies in the country,” he said.

“The connections you make here, the people you meet, the lessons you learn, you can take these with you for the rest of your life,” he added.

AGSIP will run from June 20 to August 9, 2024. For updates related to the program, follow Ayala Corporation on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/ayala-corporation).