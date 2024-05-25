Ayala group’s top leadership gives all-out support to WAABC Negros

277 SHARES Share Tweet

BACOLOD CITY — Fernando Zobel de Ayala and other leaders of the Ayala group flew to Bacolod to support a full-set of activation events by the We Are Ayala Business Club (WAABC) Negros, including an Ayala group 400-strong employee townhall, a multi-brand trade fair, and a well-attended client appreciation night.

“Ayala is here to build businesses that enable people to thrive,” Zobel said. “WAABC Negros is a crucial piece of this purpose. We hope to demonstrate Ayala’s continuing commitment to the region’s development.”

Zobel and the group also paid a courtesy call on the office of Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose “Bong” Lacson and Bacolod City Mayor Abelardo “Albee” Benitez.

They also visited The Negros Museum, a hub that convenes all cultural and artistic activities in the region. The museum seeks to promote, preserve, and provide deep awareness of the past and present stories of the Negrense culture, history, and artistic practices.

During his term as Ayala Corporation CEO, Zobel revitalized WAABCs to re-energize Ayala group’s business units and to promote the greater good of stakeholders in the region.

Zobel is currently a member of the board of Ayala Corporation, BPI, and Ayala Land. He is also the chairman of Ayala Foundation and Ayala’s healthcare arm, AC Health.

“Negros is the fourth stop of a series of regional visits that we have done, focusing on provinces and cities where there is a significant presence of Ayala group employees and key stakeholders of the company. We plan to visit the other five business clubs in key areas across the country to also touch base with our Ayala Group partners, customers, valued clients, and local officials,” Zobel added.

Present in key business centers across the country, WAABC has chapters in Baguio, Central Luzon, Naga, Cebu, Negros, Iloilo, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao. The chapters aim to engage local stakeholders, strengthen business units’ synergies, and promote the Ayala group culture among employees.